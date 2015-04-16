🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Pleased to finally reveal my illustrated postcard accompanying the launch of Castle, a gaming magazine with a difference. The guys themselves explain it best - ‘Publishing a modern magazine for people who treasure games and appreciate print. Play without constraint.’
My piece explores virtual reality and how it’s being used to treat PTSD in military personnel.
Make sure to follow the guys on twitter + instagram to find out more about the release and how to get your hands on the full set of artist postcards!
https://twitter.com/Castle_Magazine
https://instagram.com/castle_magazine/