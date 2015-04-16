Nathan Beasley

TF2 Update 2

Nathan Beasley
Nathan Beasley
  • Save
TF2 Update 2 digital illustration team fortress 2
Download color palette

Slowly coming back to working on this piece. Here's how the Medic and Demo are coming along!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 16, 2015
Nathan Beasley
Nathan Beasley

More by Nathan Beasley

View profile
    • Like