Himanshu Pal

Infographic

Himanshu Pal
Himanshu Pal
  • Save
Infographic infographic brochure pie-chart data
Download color palette

An infographic i made for an A4 brochure

View all tags
Posted on Apr 16, 2015
Himanshu Pal
Himanshu Pal

More by Himanshu Pal

View profile
    • Like