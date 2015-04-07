Luke Murphy

SPARKL - icon design and UX

Luke Murphy
Luke Murphy
Hire Me
  • Save
SPARKL - icon design and UX icon illustration web design
Download color palette

As part of a bigger front end and UX project, I created a small set of icons and illustrations for London tech startup SPARKL

full site over at http://www.sparkl.com/

View all tags
Posted on Apr 7, 2015
Luke Murphy
Luke Murphy
design, illustrations and rude words
Hire Me

More by Luke Murphy

View profile
    • Like