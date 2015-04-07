Firefly Logo

Sarah Maurer

First of all.
A big THANK YOU to @Sagi Shrieber of @HackingUI for the Invitation to dribbble.

And my first post is a logo for a work, what i made together with a friend of mine "Manu". The logo is for an electronic club in Graz, Austria.

Posted on Apr 7, 2015
