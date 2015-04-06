Ivana Strgar

Summerschool of diving and diving medicine

Ivana Strgar
Ivana Strgar
  • Save
Summerschool of diving and diving medicine school diving summer medicine students exchange health education
Download color palette

School is held in Karlobag (Croatia) for the fifth year for 35 medical students from around the world. The school, in addition to serving additional medical education students on the issue of diving medicine, has the purpose and the exchange of students and their knowledge and experience in the field of public health activism, as well as cultural exchanges.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2015
Ivana Strgar
Ivana Strgar

More by Ivana Strgar

View profile
    • Like