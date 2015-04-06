Answer Ejiasi

Opposites

Opposites arrows city sun moon stars transitions wipes after effects animation cattails contrast flat
Short animation and design done for the Animation Bootcamp Reel Refresh Challenge. This week's theme was "opposites".

