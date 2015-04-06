Henrique Athayde

Piano

Henrique Athayde
Henrique Athayde
  • Save
Piano piano music fun jazz sound vector illustration
Download color palette

This is one of the three music-inspired illustrations I made a while ago. Exploring a different style and some color combos!

@2x

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2015
Henrique Athayde
Henrique Athayde

More by Henrique Athayde

View profile
    • Like