Kyle Anthony Miller

Penny Lane Pet Co.

Kyle Anthony Miller
Kyle Anthony Miller
Hire Me
  • Save
Penny Lane Pet Co. organic logo pet illustration typography line art dog natural california
Download color palette

We've been thinking about launching our own small organic dog care line. Here's one of the options I'm working on for the logo!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2015
Kyle Anthony Miller
Kyle Anthony Miller
Branding startups for over 10 years. 👉 31,279 followers
Hire Me

More by Kyle Anthony Miller

View profile
    • Like