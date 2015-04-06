Stelian Vasile

Ark Icons

Stelian Vasile
Stelian Vasile
  • Save
Ark Icons icons ark boat noah
Download color palette

So these are part of an interesting project called Noah's Ark, which, believe it or not, it's actually a dentistry congress. I'll post the logo and some additional artwork soon. Let me know what you think. :)

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2015
Stelian Vasile
Stelian Vasile

More by Stelian Vasile

View profile
    • Like