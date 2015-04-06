Yet another icon for my new found love of making circular icons. It describes the solitary feeling of a withering tree that stands all alone bearing the gusty winds and shedding its leaves in the process of resisting.

Time taken: about 120 minutes.

Tools used: Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop.

Thanks for watching. If you liked my work, don't forget to press 'L' on your keyboard now! Follow me for more :)