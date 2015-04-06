Nikolay Kuchkarov

ICQ Dark UI Animation

Nikolay Kuchkarov
Nikolay Kuchkarov
  • Save
ICQ Dark UI Animation dark android ui animation motion material fab button design gif
Download color palette

Short animation of a brand new ICQ messenger UI.

Video (better quality) – https://vimeo.com/123951227

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2015
Nikolay Kuchkarov
Nikolay Kuchkarov

More by Nikolay Kuchkarov

View profile
    • Like