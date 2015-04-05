Working on Version 2

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Been quiet for awhile on Dribbble..
I've been working on the version 2, website redesign for my ongoing personal project, 'Project Weekly' (formerly Once a Week).
Currently I've finished all concept designs, but there's still a long way to go. I will be uploading more shots to share the process of the project. Meanwhile, you can check out the projects from week 18 to 22 archived here to have more sneak peeks.
P.S. The photo is reflection of my desktop screen on my phone.