Janessa Rae Slangen

Hand Lettering | Saturday

Janessa Rae Slangen
Janessa Rae Slangen
  • Save
Hand Lettering | Saturday hand lettering janessa rae janessa rae design creative graphic design saturday palm typography vector type lettering
Download color palette

A little hand lettering from the weekend, just playing around. Trying to hand letter much more this month and work on more personal creative projects :)

Janessa Rae Slangen
Janessa Rae Slangen

More by Janessa Rae Slangen

View profile
    • Like