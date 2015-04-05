Casper Klenz-Kitenge

Wallo tryouts

Casper Klenz-Kitenge
Casper Klenz-Kitenge
  • Save
Wallo tryouts
Download color palette

Working on something new.. The name is Wallo — can't decide which version works best. What's your favorite?

Posted on Apr 5, 2015
Casper Klenz-Kitenge
Casper Klenz-Kitenge

More by Casper Klenz-Kitenge

View profile
    • Like