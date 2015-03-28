Andrew Rice
Package Design - Pure Love

Package Design - Pure Love package design branding pure love
A final mock up of some packaging we have been working on for a non-profit mission in Haiti.

Posted on Mar 28, 2015
A digital first agency grounded by our Midwestern roots.
