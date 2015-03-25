Alex Collins

Our Standard of Performance

Alex Collins
Alex Collins
  • Save
Our Standard of Performance sports design print illustration book iconography typography simple team guidebook cover nyc
Download color palette

Just picked up our Standard of Performance booklet from the printers (to be shared internally). This outlines our culture, expectations, and what we stand for/what we don't. Very excited to hand these out to employees.

Cheers!

Alex Collins
Alex Collins

More by Alex Collins

View profile
    • Like