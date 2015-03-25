Eren Emre

antideath

Eren Emre
Eren Emre
  • Save
antideath logo exploration black wax stamp anti death antideath
Download color palette

(very draft) Logo exploration for a new brand called ANTIDEATH.

Thinking about turning the final logo into a seal stamp and apply it onto black wax.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 25, 2015
Eren Emre
Eren Emre

More by Eren Emre

View profile
    • Like