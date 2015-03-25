Brad Woodard

Ginger Beer Branding

ginger ginger beer drink packaging design soda lemon flower illustration
Working on the branding for a new ginger beer company based out of SLC. Super excited to share even this snippet here. But I will hold off showing it all until they launch. Stay tuned!

Posted on Mar 25, 2015
