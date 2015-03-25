olivier cedrati

Blackcloud Player

olivier cedrati
olivier cedrati
Blackcloud Player clean design apple watch flat ui ux soundcloud player ios music minimal
My first attempt on Apple Watch app design !
How would the SoundCloud player look like on Apple Watch ?

Watch model from Fabio Basile

Posted on Mar 25, 2015
olivier cedrati
olivier cedrati

