Kyle Wayne Benson

2015 Benson Invitational

Kyle Wayne Benson
Kyle Wayne Benson
  • Save
2015 Benson Invitational half marathon lettering
Download color palette

Each year I host a casual half marathon. If you're in Utah on May 30th, please join us.

This little /B is part of a variation on Millie I've been working on named Millie Jean.

783dab6123c2e082860af3b2b40d7859
Rebound of
2014 Benson Invitational Shirt
By Kyle Wayne Benson
View all tags
Posted on Mar 25, 2015
Kyle Wayne Benson
Kyle Wayne Benson
Hi!!!

More by Kyle Wayne Benson

View profile
    • Like