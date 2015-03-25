Giordano Poloni

Mr. Porter Journal

Giordano Poloni
Giordano Poloni
  • Save
Mr. Porter Journal art review girl contemporary art furnitures giordano poloni
Download color palette

Illustration for an article about "How to work the art market"

Thanks to Paolo Ertreo for inviting me to Dribbble!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 25, 2015
Giordano Poloni
Giordano Poloni

More by Giordano Poloni

View profile
    • Like