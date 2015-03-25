Sarah Dayan

Paola is out!

Paola is out! logo handlettering typography lettering numbers numerals font typeface
My numeral font Paola is out!

Go grab it for free at sarahdayan.com/paola

Posted on Mar 25, 2015
