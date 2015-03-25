Andriy Dyadyura

Checkmark

Andriy Dyadyura
Andriy Dyadyura
  • Save
Checkmark after effects material animation
Download color palette

Playing around with after effects

View all tags
Posted on Mar 25, 2015
Andriy Dyadyura
Andriy Dyadyura
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Andriy Dyadyura

View profile
    • Like