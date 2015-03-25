Billy Goats Childrens Book Illustration

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
I'm taking a course called #MakeArtThatSells and we did children's book illustrations for the Norwegian tale of the #ThreeBillyGoatsGruff. My roommate is Norwegian and my boyfriend is obsessed with trolls, so this was a fun one. I was totally inspired by Norwegian lettering, and hand painted the title. I can't decide if it looks like a sloppy job, or not like hand lettering at all!