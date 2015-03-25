pixaroma

Easter Chicken In Egg Shell

pixaroma
pixaroma
  • Save
Easter Chicken In Egg Shell easter chicken chick cartoon character illustration cute colorful design holiday digital painting
Download color palette

Easter Chicken in Egg Shell Cartoon Character - Digital Painting

- 2 color versions Pink and Yellow + Line Art (can be used for coloring)
- 3 JPG 3000x3500px 300ppi
- 3 Transparent PNG 3000x3500px 300ppi

only 3$ on
http://crtv.mk/f01md

pixaroma
pixaroma
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by pixaroma

View profile
    • Like