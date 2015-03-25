Deebben Subramaniam

Baasha. Maanik Baasha.

Baasha. Maanik Baasha. rajini rajinikanth baasha indian kollywood tamil
A personal project, this is a poster of one of my favourite lines from a cult classic Tamil film. India's Chuck Norris? No. Chuck Norris is the White Rajinikanth.

Posted on Mar 25, 2015
