Ryan Putnam

Portrait Study 02

Ryan Putnam
Ryan Putnam
  • Save
Portrait Study 02 character face person portrait vector illustration
Download color palette

Another portrait study. These are based off some sketches from this weekend.

Ebe9c0ba4342bdf40e66abc937fe3588
Rebound of
Portrait Study 01
By Ryan Putnam
View all tags
Posted on Mar 24, 2015
Ryan Putnam
Ryan Putnam
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Ryan Putnam

View profile
    • Like