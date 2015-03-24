Matthew Heidenreich

Stumpy's Spirits

My brother-in-law started a distillery and I was given the opportunity to create the branding, labels, and other design assets needed. It has been a fun process, and excited to see some of these things coming to life very soon.

Posted on Mar 24, 2015
