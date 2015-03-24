sndsgn

SNDSGN
Free PSD template for you.
Be inspired and have a nice day :)

______
1 PSD included.
1170 grid system.
Thought to be responsive
Unique & Modern Design
Vectore shape & Custom made buttons, Icons & table
Clean & Elegant
Google Fonts (Oswald, Lobster, PT Sans) included
Img not included

https://www.behance.net/gallery/19502367/SNDSGN-Free-Psd

