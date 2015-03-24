Sakari Niittymaa

Stylizer Logo Animation

Stylizer Logo Animation animation stylizer gif ae illustrator ai adobe wip draft concept extension
Logo animation for STYLIZER!!!
Uhm, what is that?!
"The magic gun to control styles in Adobe Illustrator" extension that I'm working on...

Check out "Sneakpeek" video and that logo animation with epic sounds (made with mouth!) on http://goo.gl/OoFa17

Posted on Mar 24, 2015
