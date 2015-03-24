Michelle D'Avella

Constellation Concept

Michelle D'Avella
Michelle D'Avella
  • Save
Constellation Concept constellation stars psychotherapist guide light map hope plant seed leaf logo therapist
Download color palette

Specs representing stars and an icon of hope using a constellation to symbolize the client as a guide.

Michelle D'Avella
Michelle D'Avella

More by Michelle D'Avella

View profile
    • Like