Rob Hopkins

Duncan Keith Splash Page

Rob Hopkins
Rob Hopkins
Hire Me
  • Save
Duncan Keith Splash Page design web hockey nhl chicago blackhawks logo splash background
Download color palette

I (Rob of Queen City Studio) am also a co-founder of FiveNineGroup - a digital branding company for pro hockey players. We recently signed Duncan Keith of the Blackhawks. This is just a snap of his temporary page, but shows the logo I did for him.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2011
Rob Hopkins
Rob Hopkins
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Rob Hopkins

View profile
    • Like