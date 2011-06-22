Jared MacPherson

Guilloche

Guilloche typography type pattern weave woven guilloche plumbheavy
Guilloche type experiment for a brand overhaul. Not sure if it'll be successful or not, but making the type was a fun challenge. :)

Posted on Jun 22, 2011
