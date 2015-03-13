Pet Shopping Basket

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey everyone! I always look for a small way to make each project unique and fun so that it doesn't feel like it could work for any brand. In this case I asked "How would I design a shopping basket for a pet company?" This is the result.
