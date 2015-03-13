Justas Galaburda

Consulting Pattern

Justas Galaburda
Justas Galaburda
  • Save
Consulting Pattern pattern icons outline icons outline pattern head light bulb ball trophy calculator hands keyboard support
Download color palette

Early background pattern explorations for a consulting company.

Get More Dribbble Followers!
Start building your career as a designer by growing your Dribbble audience now!

Worth checking out:
Icon Utopia | Icon Shop | Pinterest | Instagram

8419e67ee6bc207d0948a86d49a1fb75
Rebound of
Team Building
By Justas Galaburda
Justas Galaburda
Justas Galaburda

More by Justas Galaburda

View profile
    • Like