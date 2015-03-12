Sarmad Hashmi

K A R A C H I

Sarmad Hashmi
Sarmad Hashmi
K A R A C H I pakistan karachi city illustration strokes lineart vector
Experimenting with strokes and color.

Posted on Mar 12, 2015
Sarmad Hashmi
Sarmad Hashmi

