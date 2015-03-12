Gustavo Silva

Tamagotchi 3D

Tamagotchi 3D tamagotchi 3d toy
First 3d exercise i had in university, the teacher asked us to do a toy.
I don't have much experience in 3d but i ended up liking the result.

Posted on Mar 12, 2015
