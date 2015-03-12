Ghostlight Creative

First Avenue Lofts

First Avenue Lofts graphic design environmental wall type typography wayfinding sign
First Avenue Lofts is home to our Ghostlight Creative Studio. In 1924, premier Chicago architect Henry Trost designed a warehouse to supply a departments store. We designed wayfinding and wall graphics to pay homage to his work and to add a bit of 21st century cool to a mixed-use Downtown El Paso redevelopment.

