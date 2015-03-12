Oscar Saunders

Lips Playback Bar

Oscar Saunders
Oscar Saunders
  • Save
Lips Playback Bar playback audio sound wave branding logo lips website design graphic design
Download color palette

A custom audio playback bar for Calypso Voices current rebrand and website design.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 12, 2015
Oscar Saunders
Oscar Saunders

More by Oscar Saunders

View profile
    • Like