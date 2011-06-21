Thumbnail Gallery

Al Abut

Al Abut
Al Abut
These are thumbnails of the app I designed for Cake Financial and there's more info on the Cake case study on my portfolio site. It includes a pretty Gantt chart.

The borders and shadows are all CSS3, courtesy of Modernizr and the background texture is White Carbon, via Subtle Patterns.

