April 24

April 24 logo april 24 armenian genocide globe network nodes red
The first iteration of the a logo for a website which creates awareness about the Armenian genocide, specifically the survivors who went on to do great things. The idea behind it is quite simple, its about how Armenians spread around the world a created a diaspora "network".

Still a few more minor changes to be made.

@2x available for more detail

Posted on Mar 12, 2015
