G for Gravity, monogram / logo design symbol

G for Gravity, monogram / logo design symbol letter mark monogram planets planet rotation revolution logo logo design gravity gravitation paths monogram g geometric space interactive saturn planet
I'm working on a G monogram / logo design symbol focusing on paths / depth / interactivity / evolution / gravity / gravitation.

Rebound of
G paths / depth / gravity / monogram / logo design symbol
Hello! I am Alex, freelance logo & identity designer.
