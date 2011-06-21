Mike Bruner

"MB"

Mike Bruner
Mike Bruner
Hire Me
  • Save
"MB" mike bruner signature
Download color palette

I usually sign my whole name to my work, but was playing around with just my initials. just using my brush pen.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2011
Mike Bruner
Mike Bruner
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Mike Bruner

View profile
    • Like