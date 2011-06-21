Lee Norris

Muppets

Lee Norris
Lee Norris
  • Save
Muppets tshirt muppets threadless monochromatic
Download color palette

Designed for the recent Threadless/Muppets competition:
http://t.co/UPrDGhP

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2011
Lee Norris
Lee Norris

More by Lee Norris

View profile
    • Like