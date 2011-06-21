contrastblack Studio

Dribbble Office Wip

3d architecture office wip
Working on modeling my office back home, got a bit bored of all the crap I have left to model in it, so I started to experiment with the lighting to get it as close as possible to the original 4 directional ultra-bright spotlights.

It looks heavily overexposed now, but considering that the walls are a light chocolate tone, the room is pretty dark.

Posted on Jun 21, 2011
