Chad Riedel

Mochavino Boutique Stamp

Chad Riedel
Chad Riedel
Hire Me
  • Save
Mochavino Boutique Stamp stamp coffee texture boutique shop
Download color palette

Rubber stamp for a boutique located within a coffee shop.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2011
Chad Riedel
Chad Riedel
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Chad Riedel

View profile
    • Like