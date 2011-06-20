Robin Clediere

Dribbble Fries - Icon set

icon illustration fries dribbble social
Working on some "social fries" icons. This is what the icon of Dribbble looks like, I'm making a big set with more network (facebook, twitter, instagram, forrst...).

Hope you like it :)

Posted on Jun 20, 2011
