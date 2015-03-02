Logo “Ebola”

Logo that I made for virus Ebola. It had to go viral, but the project failed to see the bright of the day so I share it with you. It is circle and square combination which is a symbol of different molecules of virus and human, also sharp edges, to make it look a little dangerous (the client wanted it not to look very aggressive like skull or something similar). Very abstract worm and two E letters one in positive and one in negative space which symbolize the danger that is sleeping inside and that you cannot see it from the first look. Also when you rotate the logo you can see the fire and it is only one small thing for the whole brand to get his beauty. Hope you will like it. Comments appreciated.