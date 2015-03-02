xuperduper

digital weaving 000

digital weaving 000 tnalak gensan helloparadise region12
Playing around with artful shapes. It all started using a square shape.
A head start of my digital weaving pattern project series. This is fun.

Copyright: 2015 James Capisinio | All Rights Reserved

Posted on Mar 2, 2015
